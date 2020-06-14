Yasir Shah reveals why he is fired up ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has admitted that he is fired up ahead of the national team’s tour of England since he will have the chance to turn his fortunes around in Test cricket.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Yasir admitted that “my recent Test performances have not been up to my expectations”, but noted that he is looking to redeem himself during the Test series against England.

With Mushtaq Ahmed having been brought on board as Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the tour, Yasir is looking forward to working with the legendary spinner and having a highly successful campaign.

“Mushtaq has been one of my mentors. During his career as a spin bowling coach, he has helped a number of slow bowlers to become more effective,” Yasir was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“I feel my recent Test performances have not been up to my expectations but, if selected and with Mushtaq on my side, I hope to play a big part in the team’s overall objective of winning the first Test series in England since 1996.”

