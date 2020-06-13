Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has been named Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Mushtaq Ahmed is loaded with the experience of helping elite cricketers from different countries and is widely regarded as a mentor,” Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release. “Mushtaq is always involved in the game and this attitude will further help us in our pre-series preparations and enhance our prospects in the series.

“Due to events beyond human control, the series in England will be one of the most challenging and difficult and, as such, we need to have the best talent and brains on our side. Younis as well as Mushtaq clearly tick all these and additional boxes, which will assist us in achieving our targets.”

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan added: “Mushtaq knows the English conditions as well as anyone, having spent a lot of time playing county cricket and working with the England cricket team. Apart from guiding the spinners and playing a mentor’s role, Mushtaq can be helpful to Misbah in match planning and preparations.

“It is crucial that the side understands the conditions that they will encounter in the upcoming series and so having the experience of the likes of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed to compliment head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis will be invaluable.

“These appointments are part of the PCB’s commitment to help and support Misbah and his team to achieve the objectives of producing strong performances that can help the national side to once again become a force to be reckoned with.”

