Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes that legendary batsman Younis Khan is “one of the best non-England batsmen to perform consistently and score heavily in English conditions in the past two decades”.

Azhar’s praise for Younis comes after the 42-year-old was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“I have been fortunate to play a number of Tests with Younis. In my books, he is one of the best non-England batsmen to perform consistently and score heavily in English conditions in the past two decades,” Azhar was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“With a great technique, mental strength and match assessment, he not only dominated the opposition on the field but off the field as well. I think this offers an excellent opportunity for the emerging and younger batsmen to learn from Younis during a pressure series than they will ever learn during a training camp or an off-season.

“On a personal note, it gives me great confidence that in Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq, Waqar Younis and Younis, there will be a collective experience of 332 Tests sitting in the backroom on which I can fall for guidance and support. I don’t recall we have ever gone into a series as well equipped as this one, which will surely brighten up our chances.”

