Shan Masood reveals which Pakistan player has always been his mentor

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that he has “always had a student-mentor relationship” with legendary batsman Younis Khan.

Masood’s comments come after Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was appointed as the national team’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“I am very excited at the news of Younis being appointed as our batting coach and it is a great step to reap the services of one of Pakistan’s best,” Masood was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Personally, I have always had a student-mentor relationship with him, having played with him in domestic teams and, more importantly, in the Pakistan team. The fact that we will all be sharing a dressing room with him excites me, as there is so much experience to draw from.

“While as a player, Younis always loved helping his peers. Often, he spent more time on other players than he did on himself and seeing him in this role means we will have access to the knowledge of someone who has been so successful at the highest level.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan player is a “living legend”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...