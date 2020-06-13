Wasim Akram admits Pakistan will struggle to win in England?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has admitted that the upcoming tour of England “will be a big test for Misbah and co”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

One of the main reasons Akram thinks Pakistan will find the tour difficult is because of England’s pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Akram noted that they “will move the ball around all day” and make life difficult for the Pakistan batsmen.

“The likes of Anderson and Broad, who are among the top bowlers in the world, will move the ball around all day. It will be a big test for Misbah and co,” Akram said on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

