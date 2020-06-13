Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam must improve his power hitting going forward.

Jones worked with Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach.

While the 59-year-old praised Azam for having an “amazing” work ethic, he admitted that the talented batsman needs to start hitting more boundaries and sixes when playing T20 Internationals.

“It’s just so good to see a technically perfect player. His work ethic is amazing. He can’t hit enough balls in practice and is a terrific kid to work with,” Jones told Sportscreen’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The only improvement Babar needs is in his power hitting. He needs to hit more fours and sixes in Twenty20 cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez reveals how Babar Azam can take his confidence to new heights

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...