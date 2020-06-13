Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker during the three-Test series against England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

With a strong pace attack that also includes Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, Hogg predicts that Abbas will trouble the England batsmen and enjoy a highly successful tour.

Abbas has taken 75 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 20.76.

“Mohammad Abbas leading wicket-taker for the tour,” Hogg said on Twitter.

