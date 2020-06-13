Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has admitted that the upcoming tour of England will be a “challenging task” for the national team.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

While he conceded that Pakistan have a tough tour ahead of them, Wahab added that he is glad the series is going ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It will be a challenging task for the Pakistan team but the good thing is the revival of cricket,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan. “I appreciate the steps taken by the PCB and ECB to make this happen.”

Wahab is not the first Pakistan player to say this as legendary left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram believes the tour of England will be a “big test for Misbah and co”.

