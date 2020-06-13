Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has pinpointed a major flaw in limited overs captain Babar Azam’s batting technique.

Aamer noted that it revolves around Azam’s “setup and stance”, whereby “his trigger movement is slightly off”.

Aamer pointed out that this could be the result of the 25-year-old trying to avoid getting out lbw.

He also hopes Pakistan head coach and Misbah-ul-Haq has identified this problem and will fix it ahead of the national team’s tour of England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“There is a fault in Babar Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. His trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or LBW, but if he can correct that he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more,” Aamer said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I hope that Misbah-ul-Haq would have already identified this and will do what’s necessary to fix this issue as this will make Babar an even bigger threat for the opposition.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals the one thing Pakistan captain Babar Azam must improve on

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...