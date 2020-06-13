Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali could be back playing cricket sooner than expected as he it is unlikely that he will need to undergo surgery for his latest back injury.

Hasan recently suffered a recurrence of the back problem that kept him out of action for months last year.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq even said that the 25-year-old could be sidelined for eight months.

However, following a two-hour online rehabilitation session monitored by Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist Prof. Peter O’Sullivan of Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical team, a close eye will be kept on Hasan’s progress over the next five weeks before a decision on what step to take next is made.

“Hasan Ali picking up injuries around the same area twice in less than a year was not a normal thing. Consequently, we consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression,” Dr Sohail Saleem, PCB Director – Medical and Sports Sciences was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, these are early days of his rehabilitation programme and we will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions. But one thing is for certain, he is under the treatment of the very best in the business and hopefully he will return fitter and stronger to competitive cricket without any surgery.”

