Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that pace bowler Hasan Ali could be sidelined for eight months after suffering a recurrence of his back injury.

Initial reports stated that Hasan was likely to be out of action for five to six months, but Misbah has increased that timeframe and admitted that “it is going to be a lengthy process for Hasan”.

“Overall, it is going to be a lengthy process for Hasan and may take eight months,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking advice from doctors in Australia to determine the best course of action to treat Hasan’s back injury.

The 25-year-old recently made his comeback at this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 34.37.

What makes the timing of this latest setback even worse is the fact that the Hasan was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

A decision on whether Hasan will need to undergo surgery will be taken in due time.

