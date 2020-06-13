Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to treat limited overs skipper Babar Azam like his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Aamer noted that Azam “needs to be backed” over the long run and can’t be expected to deliver the right results every single time.

He also called on the PCB to be patient with the 25-year-old and not “completely discard” him if he goes through a rough patch.

“The PCB also needs to support him and don’t treat him like Sarfaraz Ahmed. Babar needs to be backed, if you have given him the responsibility to lead the side,” Aamer said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Every player goes through bad patches but that does not mean that you completely discard them. PCB will have to accept Babar’s failures, as well, in order to avoid shattering his confidence.”

