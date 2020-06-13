Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that pace bowler Hasan Ali will get financial assistance from the board.

Wasim noted that Hasan will be helped by the board until he returns to competitive cricket, which could be a long time away as he recently suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him out of action for months last year.

Furthermore, Hasan was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season, along with fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

“Hasan Ali is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB’s responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Hasan is a young and energetic cricketer who has a lot of cricket left in him. Like most of his followers, the PCB will like to see him regain complete fitness so that he can resume normal services for the Pakistan men’s national cricket team. Till that time, the PCB will provide him financial assistance from the PCB Welfare Fund, which exists exactly for this purpose.”

