Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez sees great things in limited overs captain Babar Azam’s future, saying the talented batsman has “yet to reach his full potential”.

Hafeez added that he told Azam “a talent like him is not there yet where I want to see him”.

With Azam having shown so much promise as of late, Hafeez is hoping his “younger brother” will “serve Pakistan for a long time”.

In the two-Test series against Australia last year, Azam accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

In Pakistan’s most recent Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Azam struck a career-best 143.

Most recently, Azam represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

“He [Babar] is a brilliant performer for Pakistan. In his five-year career for Pakistan so far, he has played some amazing cricket. However, he is yet to reach his full potential, considering his talent,” Hafeez told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He is like my younger brother and I tell him to his face that a talent like him is not there yet where I want to see him. He is trying to push those barriers and I am confident that he will serve Pakistan for a long time.”

