Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘living legend’

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has called legendary batsman Younis Khan a “living legend”.

This comes after Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was appointed as the national team’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Younis Khan is a living legend and I admire him for the way he used to plan and construct his innings. I look up to his resilience, grit and determination. He has done wonders for Pakistan and we are privileged that he will be part of our dressing room again,” Azam was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“As part of a young and learning group of batsmen, there can’t be a better feeling to have the geniuses of Misbah and Younis on my side upon which I can strengthen and define my future career.”

