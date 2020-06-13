Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has admitted that scoring runs through singles and doubles is something limited overs captain Babar Azam must learn fast.

Aamer’s advice comes after he pointed out that Azam has a tendency to score a lot of his runs through boundaries.

But, should Azam be struggling to score runs in a particular game, Aamer noted that the 25-year-old will have to resort to singles and doubles to keep his and the team’s score flowing.

“In order to become a great player, Babar needs to realize that there will come a point where he won’t be able to score runs easily,” Aamer said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Over 40 percent of his runs comes through boundaries but at times he won’t be able to hit them at will. To counter that he will have to play sensibly and score runs in singles and doubles but he needs to learn this art first.”

Aamer’s suggestion comes ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, where Azam is expected to play a big role with the bat.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aamer Sohail reveals the major flaw in Babar Azam’s batting technique

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...