Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has admitted that opener Shan Masood could struggle during the upcoming tour of England.

Akram noted that Masood needs to “work on leaving the ball” and improve his shots on the off-side as “he mainly plays on the on-side”.

The 54-year-old pointed out that if England spot this, their bowlers will “bowl [to] him outside [the] off-stump”.

“Shan Masood is a good player but needs to work on leaving the ball and driving as he mainly plays on the on-side, which will make the English bowlers bowl [to] him outside [the] off-stump,” Akram said on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

