Danish Kaneria reveals what kind of players are disappearing in Pakistan

Former spinner Danish Kaneria believes that quality spinners are disappearing in Pakistan.

Kaneria noted that there has been a lack of promising young spinners as of late and wants this problem to be resolved.

In fact, the 39-year-old is willing to help tackle this issue on his own, but noted that he needs to get his name cleared first.

This is because Kaneria was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

If he is successful in getting his name cleared, Kaneria pointed out that he will make it his mission to “give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again”.

“The spinners are reducing in number in Pakistan. That is why I want to clear my name and help the spinners in the country. I would like to work with them to shape their careers and I would like to give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again,” Kaneria told ANI as quoted by PakPassion.

