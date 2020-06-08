Danish Kaneria reveals what kind of players are disappearing in Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former spinner Danish Kaneria believes that quality spinners are disappearing in Pakistan.
Kaneria noted that there has been a lack of promising young spinners as of late and wants this problem to be resolved.
In fact, the 39-year-old is willing to help tackle this issue on his own, but noted that he needs to get his name cleared first.
This is because Kaneria was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.
If he is successful in getting his name cleared, Kaneria pointed out that he will make it his mission to “give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again”.
“The spinners are reducing in number in Pakistan. That is why I want to clear my name and help the spinners in the country. I would like to work with them to shape their careers and I would like to give Pakistan quality leg-spinners once again,” Kaneria told ANI as quoted by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Junaid Khan looking to become a politician?