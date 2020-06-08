Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that batsman Haris Sohail has what it takes to “be an asset for Pakistan”.

Haris is a solid middle order batsman, but Akram noted that the 31-year-old needs to remain “physically fit” and lose weight.

Akram’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, which is scheduled to take place this summer.

Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

“Apart from Babar, Haris Sohail can be an asset for [the] Pakistan team if he remains physically fit and loses weight,” Akram said on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

