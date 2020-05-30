Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has made it clear that he has no plans to make a comeback to Test cricket in the near future.

Wahab’s comments come after he didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season, along with fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

With Wahab and Amir having retired from Test cricket, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis criticised them for the move, especially since it came at a time when the national team really needed them.

Despite this, the 34-year-old isn’t planning to reverse his retirement decision anytime soon and noted that if he does, he will inform the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I have not thought or planned to return to red-ball cricket. When I feel like playing, I will intimate the PCB about my decision,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab also insisted that he didn’t retire from Test cricket in order to make more money by featuring in domestic T20 tournaments.

“There is a false impression that we have given up red-ball cricket to make money from leagues. There is no such thing. We have always preferred to play for Pakistan and our decision should be respected,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Grant Flower reveals how great Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be and how many records he will break

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...