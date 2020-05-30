Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz revealed that he wanted a “little rest from Test cricket” because he hasn’t been picked regularly since 2017.

Wahab’s comments come after he didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season, along with fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

With Wahab and Amir having retired from Test cricket, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis criticised them for the move, especially since it came at a time when the national team really needed them.

Since he was not playing Test cricket frequently, Wahab opted to walk away from the format and focus on limited overs cricket.

However, the 34-year-old insisted that the decision wasn’t motivated by money.

“See, I wasn’t a part of the Test team since 2017 so there is no point that I was behind money or anything else. I wanted to have a little rest from Test cricket and focus on white-ball format,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

