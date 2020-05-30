Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is not angry at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his central contract snub, insisting that it is “not my priority”.

Wahab’s comments come after he didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season, along with fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

The 34-year-old admitted that he and Amir could have been made an example of as they both quit Test cricket.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis criticised them for the move, especially since it came at a time when the national team really needed them.

“It is possible that we have been exemplified for quitting red-ball cricket or maybe the PCB wanted to give a chance to young fast bowlers and groom them by keeping them centrally contracted,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Central contract is not my priority. Playing for the country is and will always be. It will be an honour to play for the country whenever the opportunity arises.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Grant Flower reveals how great Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be and how many records he will break

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...