Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar poked fun at iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi, saying he called himself “a bowler when you wanted and a batsman when you wanted”.

Akhtar’s comments come after Afridi said that the Rawalpindi Express “was always a threat for batsmen”.

Afridi’s praise for Akhtar came when he was reminiscing about Pakistan’s high-scoring Test match against India in Lahore in 2006.

Afridi scored a brilliant 103, which came off 80 balls and included seven boundaries and seven sixes.

Pakistan declared on 679/7, while India responded by making 410/1, which led to the match ending as a draw.

You were always at an advantage. Calling yourself a bowler when you wanted and a batsman when you wanted 😛😜😝.

Surely a batsman in this one as you scored a 100.

Main toh bowler he tha bhai on this bowlers graveyard that day. https://t.co/bfgilfGBij — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 29, 2020

“You were always at an advantage. Calling yourself a bowler when you wanted and a batsman when you wanted. Surely a batsman in this one as you scored a 100. Main toh bowler he tha bhai on this bowlers graveyard that day,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

