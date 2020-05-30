Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted that iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar “was always a threat for batsmen”.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Afridi’s praise for Akhtar came when he was reminiscing about Pakistan’s high-scoring Test match against India in Lahore in 2006.

Afridi scored a brilliant 103, which came off 80 balls and included seven boundaries and seven sixes.

Pakistan declared on 679/7, while India responded by making 410/1, which led to the match ending as a draw.

In addition to Afridi, Younis Khan made 199, Mohammad Yousuf scored 173 and Kamran Akmal made 102.

As for India, Virender Sehwag smashed 254, which included 47 boundaries and a six, while Rahul Dravid, who was captain, struck an unbeaten 128.

Great memories, this was I believe after one of my favourite Test inns in Lahore against India in 2006, Shoaib was always a threat for batsmen but this was a very flat wicket and bowlers were left to share jokes to overcome their pain 😂 https://t.co/9kTCuH4pYU — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 29, 2020

“Great memories, this was I believe after one of my favourite Test innings in Lahore against India in 2006, Shoaib was always a threat for batsmen but this was a very flat wicket and bowlers were left to share jokes to overcome their pain,” Afridi said on Twitter.

