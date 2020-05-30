Dean Jones: Being head coach of the Karachi Kings is my dream job

Dean Jones: “Nope… I have the dream job already… being coach of Karachi Kings”

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said that being head coach of the Karachi Kings is his “dream job”.

Under Jones’ guidance, the Kings qualified for the semi-finals in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, before the semi-finals could begin, the tournament was put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Nope… I have the dream job already… being coach of Karachi Kings,” Jones said on Twitter when a fan asked him if he was looking for a job.

