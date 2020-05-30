Dean Jones: Being head coach of the Karachi Kings is my dream job

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said that being head coach of the Karachi Kings is his “dream job”.
Under Jones’ guidance, the Kings qualified for the semi-finals in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
However, before the semi-finals could begin, the tournament was put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nope… i have the dream job already… being Coach of @KarachiKingsARY 😜 https://t.co/ABTEGPksjz
— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) May 28, 2020
“Nope… I have the dream job already… being coach of Karachi Kings,” Jones said on Twitter when a fan asked him if he was looking for a job.
