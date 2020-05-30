Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has revealed that the West Indies trio of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Jason Holder believed that India didn’t want to see Pakistan in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

This came after India’s loss to England in the tournament.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq accused India of deliberately losing to England in order to quash Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Mushtaq, who was part of the West Indies’ coaching staff for the World Cup, seems to have suggested that Gayle, Russell and Holder agreed with Razzaq’s theory.

“I was working with the West Indies squad at last year’s World Cup. After India’s loss to England, Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell said to me, Mushy, India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently admitted that India’s performance against his side was mystifying.

Instead of trying to go for victory, India took a more defensive approach and ended up losing the match by 31 runs.

