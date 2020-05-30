Misbah given big responsibility of choosing Pakistan’s new fielding coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq will have full authority in choosing the national team’s new fielding coach.

This comes after Grant Bradburn vacated the fielding coach role to become Pakistan’s head of high performance coaching in Lahore.

With the fielding coach position now empty, Misbah will be responsible for hiring Bradburn’s successor, according to paktribune.com.

It remains to be seen whether he will pick a foreign or domestic coach to fill the role.

