Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam can learn a thing or two from Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Kohli captains India in all three formats, while Williamson does the same for New Zealand.

Ramiz noted that Azam can take Kohli’s aggressive and emotional route when captaining and challenge the Pakistan team to perform to the best of their ability every time.

The renowned commentator added that Azam can also learn from Williamson, who takes a calm approach when captaining his team.

While Williamson may not show as much aggression and emotion as Kohli, Ramiz pointed out that the 29-year-old’s “selection is brilliant”.

“There are two role models in international cricket from he can learn, understand – first is Virat Kohli’s captaincy model, which is aggressive,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by timesnownews.com. “He has strong body language, he is passionate and emotional on the cricket. It enhances his performance with that sort of body language and challenges his team. He is getting glorious results from these aggressive captaincy tactics.

“The second model is Kane Williamson model – New Zealand’s captain. A slow individual, he does captaincy slowly, doesn’t get emotional on the cricket field. He doesn’t have a strong body language like Kohli but follows the process. His selection is brilliant.”

