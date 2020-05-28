Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that the upcoming tour of England will be extremely tough, but is optimistic that the national team will perform well there.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that he would be picked for the tour.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

“England tour has always been tough for the Pakistan team. Since the conditions are quite different over there, our players find it difficult to adapt to them. Hopefully, our performance will be much better in the upcoming tour,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

