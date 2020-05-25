Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for the upcoming tour of England.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

“We will be taking a group of 25 to 27 players to England because we can’t ask for replacements and we all have to be together from start to end so that no one catches the virus,” Misbah reportedly told the Press Trust of India as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Yes it makes sense to take two keepers on this tour because where will we find a replacement in those conditions. Sarfaraz is obviously our choice.

“I felt that as time progressed Sarfaraz was feeling more pressure more so because of his own form which was suffering. It [removal from captaincy] was a decision to give him a break so that he could rest and make a strong comeback. I am happy to see that he has worked very hard on his fitness and game. He is very much in our plans.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals which Pakistan player “doesn’t want to play for money”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...