Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed that he has been working hard on his fitness and has even been running on the street in order to stay in shape.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that he would be picked for Pakistan’s tour of England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

“Over the past few months, I have worked very hard to improve my fitness. These days I am continuing my physical training at my home. For running, I use the street in front of my house as a track,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

