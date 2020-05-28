Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam is breathing down the necks of India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in regards to the best batsmen today.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Root exceptional batsman, wonderful person, but misses out. I feel Williamson, Kohli at present with there longevity. They have a proven record of performing in the tough situations. Babar is breathing on their necks he is that close. Tough call. #hoggytime. https://t.co/6i52TxxvKv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 28, 2020

“Root exceptional batsman, wonderful person, but misses out. I feel Williamson, Kohli at present with [their] longevity. They have a proven record of performing in the tough situations. Babar is breathing on their necks he is that close. Tough call,” Hogg said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali confirms Fawad Alam will be picked for England tour?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...