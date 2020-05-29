Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee admitted that the first time he saw iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar bowling, he thought “Holy smoke! That is good pace”.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“We both loved to bowl fast and see the ball fly through. I remember playing for my home club, we had finished the game and gone back to aerosol to have a drink and celebrate a win,” Lee said during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I remember watching Pakistan playing a Test match and the Rawalpindi Express. I see this guy with the beautiful black flowing hair running in with a quick arm action and I went ‘Holy smoke! That is good pace. Who is this guy? What’s this guy’s name?’ and they just kept on saying Shoaib Akhtar and he just burst on to the scene.

“It must have been the late 90’s, 97 or 98 it might have been. I just thought that he is so exciting to watch. I don’t care what country someone comes from or their beliefs; if they are bowling quick I love to watch it.”

