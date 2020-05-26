Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal wished England batsman Joe Denly good luck ahead of the home summer showdown.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Denly has become a regular face in England’s Test side and has played a number of useful knocks as of late.

“All well Joe Denly mate and all the best for Test series against Pakistan. Stay safe,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq recently confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for the tour of England.

Meanwhile, Test captain Azhar Ali hinted that veteran batsman Fawad Alam could be selected as well.

