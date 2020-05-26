Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that opener Imam-ul-Haq is being treated like a “villain” and abused since he is former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew.

It is because of this family connection that people expect more from Imam and heavily criticise him when he fails to deliver.

Faisal noted that this has always been the case regarding “players with cricketing family genes” as they “don’t have margins of error like other players have”.

Well said @hashmi_shahid bhai, but sadly in our culture players with cricketing family genes don’t have margin of errors like other players have in the team,one mistake & media shoulders r used to settle scores & make that individual a villain & people start to abuse! #SadButTrue https://t.co/qnBqMnXCdW — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 26, 2020

“Sadly in our culture, players with cricketing family genes don’t have margins of error like other players have in the team, one mistake and [the] media shoulders are used to settle scores and make that individual a villain and people start to abuse!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Imam, who is just 24, averages 25.52 with the bat after 11 Tests, 53.84 after 37 ODIs and 10.50 after two T20 Internationals.

