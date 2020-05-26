Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan player is being treated like a villain and abused

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal feels Imam-ul-Haq gets treated like a villain and abused because he is Inzamam-ul-Haq's nephew Pakistan cricket

Faisal Iqbal: “Sadly in our culture, players with cricketing family genes don’t have margins of error like other players have in the team, one mistake and [the] media shoulders are used to settle scores and make that individual a villain and people start to abuse”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that opener Imam-ul-Haq is being treated like a “villain” and abused since he is former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew.

It is because of this family connection that people expect more from Imam and heavily criticise him when he fails to deliver.

Faisal noted that this has always been the case regarding “players with cricketing family genes” as they “don’t have margins of error like other players have”.

“Sadly in our culture, players with cricketing family genes don’t have margins of error like other players have in the team, one mistake and [the] media shoulders are used to settle scores and make that individual a villain and people start to abuse!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Imam, who is just 24, averages 25.52 with the bat after 11 Tests, 53.84 after 37 ODIs and 10.50 after two T20 Internationals.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali confirms Fawad Alam will be picked for England tour?

Leave a Reply