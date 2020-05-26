Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has revealed that iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar “closed his eyes while facing one or two bouncers bowled by” Shoaib Akhtar.

Asif’s comments came as he was recalling India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006.

The specific incident involving Tendulkar and Akhtar occurred during the third Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 341 runs.

That victory also saw Pakistan clinch the three-Test series 1-0.

“When the match started, Irfan Pathan claimed a hat-trick in the first over itself. Our morale was down. Kamran Akmal scored a century lower down the order. We scored around 240 runs,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

“When we started bowling, Shoaib Akhtar bowled at express pace in that match. I was standing at square leg near the umpire and I myself saw that Tendulkar closed his eyes while facing one or two bouncers bowled by Shoaib.

“The Indians were playing on the back foot and we didn’t allow them to score even 240 in the first innings. We snatched victory from [the] jaws of defeat.”

