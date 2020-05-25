Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that he would love “to take on” India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Explaining why, Masood noted that he has never faced Bumrah before and is curious about how he would fare.

“I think when we talk about fast bowlers around the world; I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on,” he told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Masood also admitted that he loves to play against South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, Australia seamer Pat Cummins, England fast bowler James Anderson and South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

“Talking about the best bowlers that I have played against in recent times, my personal favourite has always been Dale Steyn. Australia’s Pat Cummins is also up there. Looking at the past I would have to name Rabada and Anderson has also taken my wicket many times,” he said.

