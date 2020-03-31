Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

While he will end his international career towards the end of the year, Hafeez made it clear that he will continue featuring in domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world.

“I’m planning to retire respectfully after playing the T20 World Cup later this year,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I will continue playing T20 leagues around the world as long as I’m fit and performing with the bat.”

