Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has admitted that he is really happy that limited overs captain Babar Azam will benefit from the online workshop he held.

Azam earlier thanked Younis for holding the online lecture, where he passed on his knowledge and provided useful advice to many of Pakistan’s current and emerging players.

Younis hopes that what he told Azam and the other cricketers will help them perform consistently.

“The rival teams are constantly analysing the video footage of the likes of Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) or a (Steve) Smith. They keep track of which batsman can have a lapse of concentration once getting into his fifties or sixties…and it’s to the credit of these batsmen that they can still build their innings,” Younis told Gulf News.

“It takes a lot of strength of character to perform consistently at this level. I tried to focus on this need of building a strong character during a virtual workshop for the Pakistan batsmen where the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted me to speak recently. I am happy to note that someone like Babar Azam has said he benefitted from it.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I was considered a madman – Younis Khan reveals the shocking reason why he was thrown out as captain

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...