Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has provided some useful advice for current players and youngsters that was given to him by the iconic Javed Miandad.

Younis to this day remains the only Pakistan player who has scored 10,000 Test runs.

He recalled that Miandad told him that once he got to a century, he had to develop the mindset that he was “starting from zero”.

Younis admitted that it was “quite a difficult thing to do as it needs a great deal of mental fitness – along with physical fitness”.

“During my playing days, I had Miandad as a coach. As someone who was a master of the big hundreds himself, he used to tell me that once you reach 100, think you are starting from zero,” Younis told Gulf News.

“This may sound like a cliche, but it’s quite a difficult thing to do as it needs a great deal of mental fitness – along with physical fitness.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I was considered a madman – Younis Khan reveals the shocking reason why he was thrown out as captain

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...