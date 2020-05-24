Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that he was ousted as captain not long after the team’s triumph at the 2009 T20 World Cup since he spoke the truth.

Younis noted that due to his honesty, he was considered to be a “madman”.

He added that since he told a “group of players that they were not pushing themselves hard enough for the country”, it led to a revolt that included “six to seven seven players”.

This all occurred less than six months after Pakistan tasted T20 World Cup glory in 2009.

“You often face a situation in life where if you speak the truth, you are considered as a madman. My fault was pointing out to a group of players that they were not pushing themselves hard enough for the country,” Younis told Gulf News.

“The players were, however, regretful later and we played for teammates long enough after that. I know I had nothing wrong for it’s a lesson that I had learnt from my father – to always speak the truth and always remain humble.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis reveals which Pakistan player wanted to be a singer, but wasn’t very good

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...