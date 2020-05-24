Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that he could have scored at least 10,000 runs in ODI cricket had there been two new balls used like in today’s game.

Younis played 265 ODIs during his illustrious career and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

While Younis thinks he would have scored an additional “3,000-plus runs easily” if he were playing ODIs today, he questioned how many runs someone like West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards would have made.

Richards featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“Yes, I think I could have added a good 3,000-plus runs easily as two balls would stay harder during the innings and [with] the current powerplay rules. And if we could do that, just imagine what someone like Viv Richards could have done,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, told Gulf News.

