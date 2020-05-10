Babar Azam reveals which two Pakistan legends he admires

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he has sought “inspiration from Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan” from “the start of my career”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Azam’s comments come after he thanked Younis and Yousuf for holding online lectures where they passed on their knowledge and provided useful advice to many of Pakistan’s current and emerging players.

“The online sessions were very rewarding, wonderful and have helped in increasing the confidence of the players. From the start of my career I have tried to model my game and seek inspiration from Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan,” Azam was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“Listening to them has further increased my confidence and I can’t wait to put in practice the tips they gave during the lectures. If the lockdown prevails for long, I would strive to stay in contact with these players and seek their guidance on a long term basis.”

In addition to Younis and Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan and Shoaib Akhtar held online lectures.

