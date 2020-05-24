Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Younis Khan has called for bilateral series between India and Pakistan to resume as soon as possible.

The iconic Pakistan batsman noted that some of the best memories of his career came against India.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“The matches between these two countries have given me some of the best experiences of my career. I will never forget the roar from the crowd when the Pakistan team got down from the bus at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2005,” Younis told Gulf News.

