Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that England “totally rely on” Test captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes when it comes to batting.

Root and Stokes have been among England’s most consistent performers in Test cricket as of late.

Saqlain’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, which is set to consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

The 43-year-old off-spinner also pointed out that England need to find another opener to support Rory Burns, while adding that Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler haven’t fared well lately.

“Opener Rory Burns gives a good start to England but there is no other opener to support him,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation. “England’s middle order also seems a bit shaky as they totally rely on Ben Stokes and Joe Root. Jonny Baristow and Jos Buttler [don’t] have any recent performances.”

