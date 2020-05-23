Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has insisted that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq isn’t controlling him in any way whatsoever.

Azam, who was recently made ODI captain, has been leading Pakistan’s T20 team since last October and made it clear that he makes his own decisions.

He added that while Misbah does give advice at times, it is up to him whether he acts on it or not.

“There’s no such thing (that the head coach is controlling me). I take decisions myself,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If the head coach sees something, he sends a message and gives advice and the rest is up to me.

“We’re not playing for U19 or the A team that someone is signalling decisions for us from outside. So I try to make my decisions independently.”

