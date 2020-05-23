Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg doesn’t see Pakistan reaching the semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Australia from October to November, but it could be postponed in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, should the event go ahead, Hogg initially joked that Papua New Guinea and New Zealand would reach the semi-finals given the border controls that are currently in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On a more serious note, the 49-year-old is backing Australia, New Zealand, India and England to qualify for the semi-finals.

He also admitted that the West Indies, who won the competition in 2012 and 2016, have an outside chance of advancing to the last four.

With the present situation, Papua New Guinea v New Zealand, with Border Controls the way they are.

But if it gets to a full tournament as scheduled,

India v New Zealand

Australia v England

“With the present situation, Papua New Guinea v New Zealand, with border controls the way they are. But if it gets to a full tournament as scheduled, India v New Zealand [and] Australia v England. West Indies only team to upset this prediction,” Hogg said on Twitter.

