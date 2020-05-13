Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has been appointed as the national team’s ODI captain, taking over from Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s T20 captain in October last year, while Azhar Ali succeeded him as Test skipper.

The announcement of Azam’s new leadership role came when Pakistan unveiled their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

Azam will be Pakistan’s T20 and ODI captain for the entire 2020-2021 season, while Azhar will hold the Test captaincy for the same period of time.

This means Azam will captain Pakistan during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia from October to November.

In the 2020-2021 season, Pakistan will play a total of nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles. I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels,” Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

