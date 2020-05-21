Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is Pakistan’s greatest ever new-ball bowler.

In fact, Jones said there is no competition for Akram, even though Pakistan produced a number of outstanding new-ball bowlers such as Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

The 53-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Jones worked with Akram as they were both part of the Karachi Kings’ coaching staff.

Jones served as head coach, while Akram was the team’s bowling coach and president.

“Who else? Nobody! Wasim Akram [is the] GOAT (greatest of all time),” Jones said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, ex-Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal agreed with Jones that Akram was Pakistan’s greatest new-ball bowler, but former wicketkeeper-batsman chose Asif instead.

