Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif surprisingly didn’t pick the legendary Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis as Pakistan’s best-ever new-ball bowler.

Instead, that honour went to Mohammad Asif.

Muhammad Asif — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 19, 2020

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

However, the 37-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...